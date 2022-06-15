

Series of incidents likely ahead of Padma Bridge opening



As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge at 10am on June 25, leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL) believe their rival political entities particularly Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will try to trigger mayhem to block or delay the inauguration. They think the efforts to disrupt the country's hitherto peaceful atmosphere, perhaps have already begun with the burning of a public bus at Bijoy Sarani on the evening of June 10, last, hours after separate protests held in the capital.



The protests were organized against the derogatory comment on Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), and against the Bangladesh national budget announced in the parliament a day earlier. The protest against the insulting comments on the Prophet was organized by radical Islamic groups and the anti budget protests by BNP and some leftist parties in the capital Dhaka, different cities, district headquarters and urban centres across the country. BNP and its allies along with some Leftists parties including the Communist Party of Bangladesh, have been on protests against the rising prices of commodities including staple rice, wheat and cooking oil.



The anti-government protests and the torching of the buses and other public properties are feared to rise, as according to the intelligence departments, the opposition parties would try to disrupt the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, which is expected to be the greatest achievement of the government and the ruling AL, that led the Liberation War in 1971 against Pakistan occupation army.



In a separate incident on June 10 last, two police officers, including the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, were injured in an attack from a procession, brought out to protest the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).



As the government of Sheikh Hasina, has built the 6.15 km long Padma Bridge at the cost of some Tk 30,000 crores, after the World Bank backed out of its pledge of giving $1.2 billion on alleged corruption bids, it has become a great pride for the nation. The timeline and the design of the bridge were changed as the bridge was extended over the buffer zone, so that the bridge goes unscathed in case the river changes it course, which is common for the mighty Padma River.



As the situation becoming tense AL has called upon its leaders and activists to remain alert to prevent any untoward situation, linked to opening of the Padma Bridge. Accordingly Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on June 13, said the issue of sabotage was becoming visible after the BM Depot blast at Sitakunda, and later fire incidents in several trains in different parts of the country. After the deadly Sitakunda incident, a fire broke out at a toilet in a train in Sylhet while another fire incident was occurred in a Khulna-bound train when it was stand still.



However, on Sunday, June 12, BNP MP Harunur Rashid, in the parliament, demanded that the government summon Indian High Commissioner and a condemnation motion be passed in the House for derogatory remarks by now suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). "We are noticing with concern that the government is yet to express any protest or give any reaction on this issue," Rashid told the parliament



Meanwhile the protest against derogatory comment has spread in Bangladesh as the students of different universities and colleges have been bringing out street marches at different part of the country including the capital Dhaka.



To appease and control the Muslim protests against insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Bangladesh government must take up the issue with India diplomatically as soon as possible. Otherwise the protests will intensify across the country in the next two Fridays on June 17 and June 24. According to intelligence reports situation might go beyond control if the government does not take the issue with India diplomatically as several Muslim country has done so recently.



Governments in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Malaysia, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, have lodged protest with Indian government against the remarks on the Prophet. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council, a bloc of six West Asian nations, have also separately filed formal protests until June 10 last.



India's ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate in May-end, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen Islamic nations. Following her comment the Indian government has been fighting a chorus of condemnation from the Muslim world-of a kind not seen since the controversies over the French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. A few days later, another spokesman for the party, Naveen Jindal, said as much in a now deleted tweet. Both Sharma and Jindal have been removed from their official roles, with Sharma suspended and Jindal expelled from the BJP.



Some two weeks after her comments, Delhi police said they had opened investigations against Ms Sharma - and a few others - "on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines".



Bangladesh people hoped that their government, especially its Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Momen, who has been more vocal so far to the United States, China, Britain and India on different bilateral issues will come up with some sort of condemnation against the anti-Prophet Muhammad comment by suspended BJP spokeswoman. However, Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud condemned the anti-Prophet remarks by both Sharma and Jindal, but hailed Indian government for taking action against the offenders.



On Friday, June 10 last, before the protests, Imams or the prayer leaders in the mosques in their routine sermons condemned India, its leaders and people to have insulted the religion of Islam and its Prophet time to time. Like the protest leaders, they have also called upon the Muslims to boycott Indian products and cease all government and private cooperation to India unless the Indian government apologizes for the Nupur Sharma's anti-Prophet Muhammad comments.



Many Muslims participating in the Juma prayers endorsed the remarks of their Imams and pledged to boycott Indian products. Imam said if the Indian leaders continue to Insult the religion of Islam and its Prophet, the people to people and the government to government relations between Bangladesh and India are bound to deteriorate.



Meanwhile the mainstream and social media as the follow up of the anti Prophet Muhammad comment reproduced the history of Hindu Gods, Kings, intellectuals and spiritual leaders of marrying minor girls between 5 to 10 years of age at different times of history. The media questioned if those Gods, kings and intellectuals etc were not labeled as paedophile, then why Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Generally girls get puberty at the age between 8 and 11. According to chronicles Prophet Muhammad married Hazrat Ayesha at the age of 6 and began conjugal life when she was 9 years old. In contrasts several Hindu Gods and spiritual leaders started sexual life with their spouse when they were only 5 years of age. Some of those child spouses became sick due to sexual interactions before they attained puberty.



Observers believe if Indian leaders continues to do cheap politics on religion and make derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, how the country would be able to keep good diplomatic relations with Muslim counties on which its business, remittances and economy greatly rely.

Nizam Ahmed,The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer.









