Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:32 AM
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of fake notes

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
IFIC Bank organized a day-long training on Awareness of Fake Note and detection and prevention of it for its Officers held on Saturday (11th June 2022) at IFIC Bank's head office, says a press release.
Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Operations and IT of IFIC Bank Ltd, Mr. Md. Monitur Rahman inaugurated the programme as chief guest of the event.
Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Director, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy conducted the training program as chief resource person. Through the training, hundreds of employees of the bank received various regulatory/ compliance devices on Fake Notes detection and prevention of its spread.  
Senior officials including Tagore Lakshaman Chandra Ghosh, Head of Customer Service Center, Ahmed Monzurul Hasan Adnan, Head of Training Institute, Mukti Chakraborty, Head of Currency Management from IFIC Bank Ltd along with other higher officials from the bank were also present during the event.



