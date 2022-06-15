Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Abdur Rauf  Talukder, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance is being congratulated on his appointment as new Governor of Bangladesh Bank by Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank with floral bouquet at a ceremony held recently.     photo: Bank











BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Global Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat inaugurating its relocated Mohakhali Branch to 'Shamsuddin Manson, 73Mohakhali, Dhaka from the previous location at Red Crescent Concord Tower, Mohakhali on Sunday. Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Manager, Mohakhali Branch and distinguished clients are also present.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of fake notes
BANKING EVENTS
‘Mojaru creating technology savvy youths’
Air France-KLM raises more than 2b euros from rights issue
Japanese IT firms urged to explore Bangladesh market
Brazil firm to maintain cotton supply in Bangladesh
Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend
‘ICT sector to help link more businesswomen to e-comm’


Latest News
Russia blacklists 49 Britons, including journalists
Opposition MPs criticise, treasury benches laud budget
ADB provides $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Tokyo to explore possibility of FTA
Dhaka stresses on early Rohingya repatriation
Cumilla City Corporation elections Wednesday
HC asks for update on graft case against AB Bank officials
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh coming home empty-handed
EC to sit with political parties on EVM from June 19
Man electrocuted in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Padma bridge: A glorious addition to our history
A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete
We need heavy weapons to end the war: Zelensky
BSCCM gets new body
Bangladesh Labour Party brings out a procession from in front of the National Press Club
Climate change and environmental justice
30,000 marooned, croplands submerged
Not Bangladesh, Malaysia under pressure: Javier Fernandez
Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda
Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft