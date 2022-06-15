BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Abdur Rauf Talukder, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance is being congratulated on his appointment as new Governor of Bangladesh Bank by Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank with floral bouquet at a ceremony held recently. photo: BankGlobal Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat inaugurating its relocated Mohakhali Branch to 'Shamsuddin Manson, 73Mohakhali, Dhaka from the previous location at Red Crescent Concord Tower, Mohakhali on Sunday. Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Manager, Mohakhali Branch and distinguished clients are also present. photo: Bank