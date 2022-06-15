‘Mojaru creating technology savvy youths’

Mojaru, an e-learning platform, is working to create creative, technology-savvy, and technologically savvy citizens of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) in Satkhira district.

There are 10 courses in Mojaru to improve the language skills, mathematical skills, science, and technology skills of children from 4 to 18 years. In last year, about 5,000 children have received basic training to become future citizens through these courses.

Mojaru is providing e-learning services to people of all ages and classes through their 6 wings. These are Genius, Skills, Job Preparation, Academic, Admission Preparation, and E-Book. Math Champs Primary, Math Champs Jr., Smart English for Kids, Smart English for Juniors, Programming for Juniors, Robotics for Juniors, Abacus Mind Math Course under Genius Wing.

Sonia Islam, the mother of Jafir Hasan, a student at Mohammadpur Residential Model School, said, "Neither I nor my son had any idea about the Math Olympiad. There is a math course called 'Math Champs'. In this course I admitted Jafir. This course has changed the way my child thinks.

Nashwan Haque Mahir, another student of the same course, became the second runner-up in the primary category in this year's Math Olympiad.

Atrima Gain, a student from Dakop, a remote coastal char area in Khulna, wants to be admitted to Cadet College next year. But there is no cadet coaching center. He is enrolled in the 'Mojaru Mission Cadet 23' program and is now dreaming of winning the cadet. Her father Aniruddha Gain said, "If it weren't for Mojaru, my daughter might not have dreamed of being a cadet."

Jubayer Ahmed Billal Khan, a robotic engineer and technical advisor to Japan Bangladesh Robotics and Advanced Technology Society teach robotics to children at Mojaru. He said robotics is at the center of the fourth industrial revolution. This is a must skill.

Munir Hasan, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee, said the way to build creative, problem-solving, people in the future is to organize the education system in such a way that these skills are transmitted to the students.

And the work has to be done from elementary education. How do we develop creativity and analytical ability? The easiest way is to arouse curiosity, which is not possible just by reading.

Alauddin, managing director and CEO of Mojaru, said the entire education system needs to be streamlined to create suitable citizens for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Students will not only carry knowledge in the future, they will also think critically and find ways to solve problems.











