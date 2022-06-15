Video
Japanese IT firms urged to explore Bangladesh market

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

The Japanese Information technology (IT) companies are urged to explore business opportunity in Bangladesh as Dhaka is offering various facilities and supports to the investors in the IT sector including tax benefits and one stop service at its High-Tech Parks.
Bangladesh made the urges at a Bangladesh-Japan IT Business Collaboration  Networking event organised by Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo at its Bangabandhu  auditorium on Tuesday, according to a press release received here.
Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh ambassador to Japan, delivered welcome remarks while he urged the Japanese companies to recruit skilled IT professionals in Japan from Bangladesh.
He also assured all possible support from the embassy to start business in Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared 'ICT Products and Services' as 'National Product of the Year 2022' emphasizing the export of ICT and digital devices and diversification of export products.
The event was organised with a view to promote Bangladesh's ICT industry in Japanese part to celebrate Bangladesh-Japan 50 years of diplomatic relation this year.
Officials from Government entities like Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Embassy Officials as well as other agencies like United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) ITPO Tokyo, Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) participated in the event.
Besides, top level Executives from Japanese IT Companies, NRB established IT companies in Japan, Bangladeshi IT professional working in prominent Japanese companies, Bangladeshi researchers in Japan in this field also participated, among others.
Dr. Ariful Haque, minister (Commerce) of the Embassy, delivered presentation on Bangladesh-Japan IT Business Collaboration and moderated the programme, supported by UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and NRB established IT companies in Japan.    BSS


