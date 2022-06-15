

Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

The meeting was presided over by Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company. Among others, the Shareholders, Independent Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were present in the meeting, says a press release.

The meeting reviewed the business performance of the Company for the year 2021 and expressed its satisfaction and approved the Audited Financial Statement and Directors' Report of the Company for the year 2021. In the meeting Cash Dividend of 10pc for the year 2021 was approved.

The appointment of the Statutory Auditor and Compliance Auditor for the year 2022 was also approved.

Besides, representatives of the Statutory Auditor, Compliance Auditor, BSEC, DSC, CSE, Independent Scrutinizer and the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit and Compliance of the Company attended the Meeting.

The Chairman thanked all the Executives, Officers and Members of the Staff of the Company for their sincere and devoted services for which the Company could achieve this height of success and advised to carry forward their experiences for further success day by day.





















