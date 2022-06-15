

‘ICT sector to help link more businesswomen to e-comm’

The State Minister said so when the Ogrogami Panel the e-CAB executive committee for the 2022-24 elections met him recently, says a press release.

The State Minister for ICT also mentioned about allocating co-working spaces for the e-commerce startups. He said, "e-CAB has been operating fruitfully for the past four years with a number of successful initiatives, including keeping businesses running amidst lockdown restrictions, operating Digital Haat, different humanitarian efforts, selling TCB products online, organizing online Mango fair, etc. The ICT division has facilitated e-CAB for various activities till now, and will continue to do the same going ahead".

For generating SOP, implementing DBID and also creating Central Complain Management System, the ICT division has been providing technical assistance to e-CAB. Besides, the ICT division will also be allocating co-working spaces for e-CAB members and startups in the future.

Earlier, the Ogrogami Panel announced its manifesto for the e-CAB elections at an event held on June 2, 2022, in the presence of journalists. The manifesto has seven core priority areas including providing assistance to expand the e-commerce industry, developing startup ecosystem and promising to ensure 50 percent women inclusion within e-CAB.

Moreover, the manifesto emphasizes on increasing the scope of professional development and institutional support for the members, as well as expanding e-commerce by popularizing cross-border policies and digital payments. The executive committee of the Ogrogami Panel is committed to undertaking various activities to provide priority services and skill development opportunities to the e-CAB members. It has also announced the establishment of a startup academy and incubation center to carry the young entrepreneurs forward in the e-commerce sector.

Leading panel members of the Ogrogami panel include: Shomi Kaiser (Dhansiri Digital), Mohammad Abdul Wahed Tamal (Computer Jagat), Mohammad Sahab Uddin Shipon (Diabetes Store), Nasima Akter (Revery), Asif Ahnaf (Breakbyt), Mohammad Saidur Rahman (Digital Hub), MD Ruhul Kuddus Chhotan (Focus Frame), Shahriar Hasan (Paperfly) and Ambareen Reza (foodpanda).







Information and Communications Technology (ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the ICT sector is looking forward to working together with the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh's (e-CAB) to connect more SMEs and women entrepreneurs to the e-commerce ecosystem, and facilitate their growth through the array of benefits the sector offers.The State Minister said so when the Ogrogami Panel the e-CAB executive committee for the 2022-24 elections met him recently, says a press release.The State Minister for ICT also mentioned about allocating co-working spaces for the e-commerce startups. He said, "e-CAB has been operating fruitfully for the past four years with a number of successful initiatives, including keeping businesses running amidst lockdown restrictions, operating Digital Haat, different humanitarian efforts, selling TCB products online, organizing online Mango fair, etc. The ICT division has facilitated e-CAB for various activities till now, and will continue to do the same going ahead".For generating SOP, implementing DBID and also creating Central Complain Management System, the ICT division has been providing technical assistance to e-CAB. Besides, the ICT division will also be allocating co-working spaces for e-CAB members and startups in the future.Earlier, the Ogrogami Panel announced its manifesto for the e-CAB elections at an event held on June 2, 2022, in the presence of journalists. The manifesto has seven core priority areas including providing assistance to expand the e-commerce industry, developing startup ecosystem and promising to ensure 50 percent women inclusion within e-CAB.Moreover, the manifesto emphasizes on increasing the scope of professional development and institutional support for the members, as well as expanding e-commerce by popularizing cross-border policies and digital payments. The executive committee of the Ogrogami Panel is committed to undertaking various activities to provide priority services and skill development opportunities to the e-CAB members. It has also announced the establishment of a startup academy and incubation center to carry the young entrepreneurs forward in the e-commerce sector.Leading panel members of the Ogrogami panel include: Shomi Kaiser (Dhansiri Digital), Mohammad Abdul Wahed Tamal (Computer Jagat), Mohammad Sahab Uddin Shipon (Diabetes Store), Nasima Akter (Revery), Asif Ahnaf (Breakbyt), Mohammad Saidur Rahman (Digital Hub), MD Ruhul Kuddus Chhotan (Focus Frame), Shahriar Hasan (Paperfly) and Ambareen Reza (foodpanda).