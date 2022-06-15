Video
Add Money from Visa card to give Tk 200 bonus to Nagad clients

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mobile Financial Services Nagad and Visa have unveiled a special offer for the Add Money feature to Nagad users and Visa Cardholders.
With the offer Nagad's customers will now get a BDT 200 bonus for the first time they save a Visa card in their Nagad account and then successfully complete their first transaction by adding a minimum of BDT 2,000 from the saved VISA card, says a press release.
Customers of Nagad with a full profile can get this offer, successfully adding a minimum of BDT 2,000 to any Nagad wallet after saving a Visa card for the first time in their Nagad wallet. This offer on the 'Save VISA Card and Add-Money' to Nagad wallet campaign will continue till July 15, 2022.
During the campaign period, customers must add the required amount to any Nagad wallet after saving their Visa card (debit or credit) for the first time in the Nagad app. This special offer is limited to Visa (VISA) cards only.
However, if a customer has previously saved a Visa card in the wallet and adds money from that card during the campaign period, he or she is not eligible for the bonus.
A customer will have the chance to get the bonus only once for each new Visa card saved for the first time and by adding a minimum of BDT 2000 to any Nagad wallet during the entire campaign period. If all of the campaign's terms and conditions are fulfilled, the bonus will be rewarded within three days.
To avail of this offer, the customer's Nagad account must be active in full profile. In addition, the offer will be applicable to all the existing and newly registered Nagad customers.
Following the transaction, the payment details will be sent to the Visa card management/administration system. The additional transactional charges (if any), must be borne by the customer in accordance with Visa Card or Issuer Bank policy.
Nagad will not be held liable for any transaction made by a customer to the incorrect Nagad account or for any amount entered improperly at the time of payment. In such cases, customers are required to contact the authorized customer service of the card's issuing bank for any difficulties concerning the specified Visa Card.
To know more about this offer, customers can visit https://nagad.com.bd/campaigns/campaign?campaign=save-visa-card-for-the-first-time-and-add-money-2000-tk-or-more-to-get-200-tk-bonus link or they can dial 16167 or 096 096 16167.


