

Khulna industrial area to turn into tech-based zone: Palak

He said this at Khulna Hi-Tech Park foundation stone laying ceremony in the city on Tuesday.

The State Minister and Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque jointly laid the foundation stone at Tutpara .

The Hi-Tech Park in Khulna will be constructed on four acares of land at a cost of Tk 170 crore under the Hi-Tech park construction project at district level by the ICT Ministry funded by the Indian government.

The Hi-Tech park which is expected to be completed by two years will provide training to 1,000 youths and jobs to 3,000 youths.

Addressing the even Palak said it will have significant contribution in building a smart Bangladesh from a labor-dependent economy to a knowledge-based, developed economy.

Among others present on the occasion were Khulna-2 MP Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, Information and Communication Technology Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, acting Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna Asim Kumar Santa and officials concerned of the ICT division. UNB











