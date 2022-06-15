

NSDA chief, Chevron officials visit Khulna shipyard

During the visit, Saha and Chevron officials participated in a welcoming event arranged by KSY. At the event, NSDA executive chairman learned about Uttoron's internationally standardized advanced welding training, says a press release.

Recently 24 trainees from the first batch received certificates from the international certification authority Bureau Veritas (BV). Out of 24, three trainees received 4G level certifications.

Dulal Krishna Saha said, "Our productivity has increased, but we still struggle to get a skilled labor force. And if we can make the youth skilled, they will contribute to the country's growth. I want to thank Chevron, Swisscontact, and Khulna Shipyard for such an initiative. This training will help the youth be skilled and contribute to the economy."

Muhammad Imrul Kabir said, "We are very proud that Uttoron has started an advanced welding training course with Khulna Shipyard. Hopefully, this partnership will help the youth become more skilled and join the workforce."

Managing director of Khulna Shipyard, Commodore M Shamsul Aziz, Captain Abul Kalam Azad gave a tour to the guests of the Khulna Shipyard campus. Dulal Krishna Saha appreciated the training facilities and acknowledged the prospect of the training event.







