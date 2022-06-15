Bangladesh holds investment promotion event in Brunei



The event, titled 'Bangladesh: A Potential and Attractive Destination for Investment', was arranged on Monday at the Brunei Hotel as part of the 'First Economic Diplomacy Week' being observed by the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh.

The members of the 'National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam', members of other business houses, Bangladeshi community members, and some distinguished Bruneians participated in the event, a spokesperson of the foreign ministry said.

Addressing the event, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona said, "Economic diplomacy plays a pivotal role to advance the economic interest of a nation. Bangladesh needs to use this tool even more as it is all set to graduate from the status of LDC to that of a developing nation in 2026, and aims to become a developed nation by 2041."

She hoped that this event will demonstrate the true potential of Bangladesh's economy, and the incentives and opportunities the nation offers to attract investment.

The effort will continue, she added, to facilitate the development journey of Bangladesh.

Jelal Hossain, Counsellor (Labour) & Head of Chancery of the High Commission, delivered a presentation in the programme on 'Foreign Investment Climate: Tapping the Untapped Human Resources'.

Tanmoy Majumder, Counsellor (Political), delivered another presentation highlighting the recent picture of Bangladesh's economy, Bangladesh's potential for becoming the next technology outsourcing destination in the South Asia region etc.

In the end, a networking event was arranged where the invited businessmen and other stakeholders talk to one another and got the opportunity to increase their knowledge and understanding of the true investment potential of Bangladesh.









