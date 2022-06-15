Stocks fall for 4th running day on sell off

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as investors continued sell-off shares amid the global economic uncertainty induced by the ongoing Ukraine war.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 30.60 points or 0.47 per cent to 6,361, eroding nearly 123 points in the past four days. Two other indices also declined as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 16.06 points to 2,300 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.15 points to 1,387, at the close of the trading.

Turnover, on the DSE however, rose further to Tk 8.75 billion, which was 9.65 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 7.98 billion.

Of the 382 issues traded, 236 declined, 89 advanced and 57 issues remained unchanged.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 78.83 points to 18,710 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), fell 48 points to 11,218.

Of the issues traded, 169 declined, 84 advanced and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 13.20 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 555 million.





















