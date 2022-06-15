Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIDA to attract more Chinese investment in BD

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

BIDA to attract more Chinese investment in BD

BIDA to attract more Chinese investment in BD

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for working together to increase Chinese investment in Bangladesh.
BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the MoU signing ceremony held at BIDA conference room in the city on Monday, said a press release.
BIDA Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury and Acting General Secretary of the BCCCI Al Mamun Mrida inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
Through the MoU, BIDA and BCCCI will work on the basis of cooperation for the expansion of Chinese investment in Bangladesh. In order to increase Chinese investment in the private sector, BCCCI and BIDA will jointly provide research and advice on relevant issues.
In his speech, Md Sirazul Islam said BIDA and BCCCI are already working together to facilitate Chinese investment in the private sector.
"Officially, China is one of the major partners in the development of Bangladesh. China has been working directly on many of our government projects. Although, we have a lot of government investment from China, Chinese investment in the private sector is much less than that. Chinese investors are investing huge in the outside world and we need to take this opportunity," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of fake notes
BANKING EVENTS
‘Mojaru creating technology savvy youths’
Air France-KLM raises more than 2b euros from rights issue
Japanese IT firms urged to explore Bangladesh market
Brazil firm to maintain cotton supply in Bangladesh
Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend
‘ICT sector to help link more businesswomen to e-comm’


Latest News
Russia blacklists 49 Britons, including journalists
Opposition MPs criticise, treasury benches laud budget
ADB provides $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Tokyo to explore possibility of FTA
Dhaka stresses on early Rohingya repatriation
Cumilla City Corporation elections Wednesday
HC asks for update on graft case against AB Bank officials
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh coming home empty-handed
EC to sit with political parties on EVM from June 19
Man electrocuted in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Padma bridge: A glorious addition to our history
A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete
We need heavy weapons to end the war: Zelensky
BSCCM gets new body
Bangladesh Labour Party brings out a procession from in front of the National Press Club
Climate change and environmental justice
Not Bangladesh, Malaysia under pressure: Javier Fernandez
30,000 marooned, croplands submerged
Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda
Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft