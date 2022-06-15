Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh wants to engage successfully in 4IR: Salman

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh wants to engage successfully in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).
"The government has various plans to face the challenges of 4IR successfully," he said while visiting the Samsung Research and Development Institute in the city on Monday, said a press release.
Salman said, "To work with robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum mechanics, we must first learn the language of coding. For this, we have taken the initiative to give students the idea of coding at the primary school level, which will help them to become skilled programmers in the future."
BSS adds: He said the government has undertaken various programmes under the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to impart updated knowledge on information technology to the young generation to build them as skilled workforce.
"We have already implemented 'Digital Bangladesh'. We are now moving towards the establishment of 'Smart Bangladesh'," he added.
Salman thanked the Government of South Korea and Samsung after hearing that the young engineers of Bangladesh are working efficiently at the Samsung Research and Development Center.
South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang- Keun was also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of fake notes
BANKING EVENTS
‘Mojaru creating technology savvy youths’
Air France-KLM raises more than 2b euros from rights issue
Japanese IT firms urged to explore Bangladesh market
Brazil firm to maintain cotton supply in Bangladesh
Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend
‘ICT sector to help link more businesswomen to e-comm’


Latest News
Russia blacklists 49 Britons, including journalists
Opposition MPs criticise, treasury benches laud budget
ADB provides $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Tokyo to explore possibility of FTA
Dhaka stresses on early Rohingya repatriation
Cumilla City Corporation elections Wednesday
HC asks for update on graft case against AB Bank officials
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh coming home empty-handed
EC to sit with political parties on EVM from June 19
Man electrocuted in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Padma bridge: A glorious addition to our history
A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete
We need heavy weapons to end the war: Zelensky
BSCCM gets new body
Bangladesh Labour Party brings out a procession from in front of the National Press Club
Climate change and environmental justice
Not Bangladesh, Malaysia under pressure: Javier Fernandez
30,000 marooned, croplands submerged
Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda
Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft