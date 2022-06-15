Bangladesh wants to engage successfully in 4IR: Salman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh wants to engage successfully in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

"The government has various plans to face the challenges of 4IR successfully," he said while visiting the Samsung Research and Development Institute in the city on Monday, said a press release.

Salman said, "To work with robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum mechanics, we must first learn the language of coding. For this, we have taken the initiative to give students the idea of coding at the primary school level, which will help them to become skilled programmers in the future."

BSS adds: He said the government has undertaken various programmes under the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to impart updated knowledge on information technology to the young generation to build them as skilled workforce.

"We have already implemented 'Digital Bangladesh'. We are now moving towards the establishment of 'Smart Bangladesh'," he added.

Salman thanked the Government of South Korea and Samsung after hearing that the young engineers of Bangladesh are working efficiently at the Samsung Research and Development Center.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang- Keun was also present on the occasion.






















