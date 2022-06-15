ECNEC approves 10 projects involving Tk 10,855cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her official residence Ganabhaban, virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The premier and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina virtually presided over the last meeting of the outgoing fiscal year (FY22) held at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.

The ECNEC approved projects including one for setting up Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) with Taka 1,867.08 crore.

Briefing reporters State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said out of the total project cost of Taka 10,855.60 crore, Taka 5,142.55 crore will come from the government own exchequer, and Taka 756.30 crore will come from the organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 4,956.75 crore as project assistance.

Six are new projects while four others are revised projects, he said.

The state minister said the premier has directed to set up a museum on Padma Bridge at a suitable place in Bhanga considering the scenic beauty there as well as the connecting roads and flyovers linking Padma Bridge.

Terming the Padma Bridge as a structure of 'national pride' Dr Alam said the overall cost of the bridge was not higher if the inflation is adjusted.

Planning Commission Member Mamun -Al- Rashid said international standard rehabilitation of affected people was ensured during the implementation of the bridge at a cost of Taka 12,000 crore. Moreover Tk 12,000 were spent for the main structure which is less than Tk 2,000 expenditure for per kilometer.

Referring to the Dirai-Shalla portion of Madanpur-Dirai-Shalla-Jolshukha-Ajmiriganj district highway at Taka 628.54 crore, Dr Shamsul Alam said it has been approved on condition that bridges would be built in place of proposed culverts as those often hinders usual flow of water and movement of boats.

The State Minister said implementation status of the revised annual development programme (RADP) during the July-May period of the current fiscal year is 7.2 percent or Taka 20,256 crore which is higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

It is 65.56 percent at an expenditure of Taka 1,42,387.90 crore which was 58.36 percent at a cost of Taka 1,22,131.45 crore during the same period of last fiscal year.

He said Rajshahi Medical University project will be set up with the government own fund. . The main project components include 67.78 acres of land acquisition, construction of 16 non-residential buildings and 5 residential buildings, procurement of necessary medical and surgical equipments and furniture.

The other approved projects include: Upgrading Sirajganj town portion of Nolka-Sirajganj-Soydabad regional highway into four-lane and the rest into two lane at a cost of Taka 63.04 crore, Building connecting road from Bogura Town to Medical College, 1st revised with at a cost of Taka 79.72 crore.

Upgrading Gouripur-Anandaganj-Modhupur-Dewanganj Bazar-Hossainpur district highway into due standard and width for Taka 701.53 crore, Constructing Goma Bridge over Rangamati River, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 34.82 crore, Establishing fire service and civil defense stations at 46 upazilas, 3rd revised project at cost of Taka 130.20 crore.

Modernization of Power Distribution Smart Grids, Phase 1 at Taka 1,067.24 crore, Mandir based children and mass education Programme (6th phase) at Taka 365 crore, and Modernization and Capacity Enhancement of BREB network (Dhaka-Mymensingh) at Taka 6,178.83 crore are other approved projects.







