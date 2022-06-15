|
Deputy Managing Director of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited
Deputy Managing Director of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited Nowsher Ali Nayeem, as chief guest, handed over Islami Insurance Takaful Cheques to the recipients at a programme held at its Kaptai Branch office in Rangamati on Tuesday. Kaptai Natun Bazar Branch In-Charge of the insurance company Didarul Islam presided over the programme. Executive Director of Takaful Project Muhammad Farid Uddin Nizami, Project In-Charge in Chattogram Md Belal Uddin and Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain were also present during the distribution. photo: observer