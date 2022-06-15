Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a schoolboy have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Khulna, Moulvibazar and Dinajpur, in two days.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A union parishad (UP) member was killed and another injured in a road accident in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mohammad Hanif Gazi, 52, was the member of Ward No. 2 under Amkhola UP in the upazila. He was a resident of Bolaikathi Village in the union.

Police and local sources said a rented motorcycle carrying Hanif Gazi lost control over the steering and fell on a road in Bosak Bazar area at around 10am, which left him dead on the spot and the motorcyclist critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured motorcyclist is Shamim. He was taken to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to Barisal Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man of Dumuria Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Md Ashraf Uddin, 50, son of late Nawab Ali Sarder, was a resident of Dumuria Sadar.

Police and local sources said a sand-laden dumper truck hit a passenger-laden van in Trimohani Gazir Mor area under Keshabpur Municipality in Jashore at around 9:30am, which left one of its passengers Ashraf dead on the spot.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A covered van driver was killed in a road accident in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, a resident of Manikchhari Upazila in Khagrachhari District.

Police and local sources said a covered van driven by Lokman lost control over its steering and hit another covered van which was standing in front of Habib Market on the Habiganj Road in Sreemangal Town at night, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Lokman Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Md Alauddin confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was killed after a truck rammed a bicycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was Nahid Hasan Nayan, 15, son of Faridul Islam, a resident of Bairagidighi School Para area under Shashra Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Dinajpur Government Technical School and College.

Quoting locals, police said Nahid was returning home from school at around 11:30am riding by a bicycle.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind and crushed Nahid under its wheels in Companir Crossing area under Chehelgazi Union when he was overtaking an easy-bike, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Dinajpur Kotwali PS Inspector Asaduzzaman said police seized the truck from Central Truck Terminal in the town.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dinajpur Sadar PS in this regard.











