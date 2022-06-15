Video
Home Countryside

129 detained on different charges

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A total of 129 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Chandpur, in recent times.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 128 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.
Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 27 people on various charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.
Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.
On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 27 people on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.
Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 26 people on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 18 people on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
CHANDPUR: A 19-year-old teenage boy was arrested while teasing a madrasa girl in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The arrested person is Shawan Ahmed, a resident of Laukora Village.
According to the local sources, Shawan had been irritating a tenth grader for a long time. On Monday afternoon, police caught Shawan red-handed while he was teasing the girl.
Later on, her mother filed a case with Hajiganj Police Station at night.


