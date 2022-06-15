Fishermen facing drinking water crisis in coastal area



Two children carrying drinking water on a van to a fishing boat in Samraj area at Char Fasson. photo: observer

According to sources, the life of fishermen in coastal region has been under the threat of climatic change. The coastal salinity is increasing unabated as coastal water sources have been salty with swelling sea surface.

Villagers in the coastal region have been facing drinking water crisis for a long time. Now fishing village people are used to live in salty as well as dirty water of the sea or the river.

Walking even long miles, fishing families are not getting a deep tube-well of pure water. Due to excessive use and lack of maintenance, deep tube-wells have turned non-functional. The salty water of river is their only source. Across entire coastal region, it is a common scenario.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some fishers said, they go to the sea with necessary food supply of rice-pulse-oil-chilli and others for at least 15 days to three months. But they can't carry pure drinking water. The coastal point they leave from is far away from deep tube-wells. So they have to depend on the sea and river water. But they purify the water before drinking by boiling or solving by alum.

According to field sources, as there is no global standard of embankment in the coastal region, from a little swelling over the river level because of tidal water, the entire char area becomes flooded. Salinity entrance occurs in all ponds and marshes.

A recent visit to Char Fasson found some deep tube-wells that are almost in disorder condition.

A Dhalchar Fisher Abdul Jalil said, "Ours water crisis is not a today's problem. It has been a problem for long. Once when we would come back from the sea or the river, poor people would come for collecting fishes. If someone would give us water, we would give him fish."

Boatman Ayrul Islam at Samraj Ghat said, in fact, big fishing boats are used to go to sea for two months. During this long-time staying in the sea, the drinking water of deep tube-well does not remain poor, he added.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Shovan Bosak said, due to long gap of rain as impact of the climate change, the salinity in the river has increased while pond water has lost drinking durability.

Village people are drinking polluted water of rivers and ponds, and they are getting affected by diarrhoea and cholera, he added.











