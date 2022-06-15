Video
Home Countryside

Juba League leader murdered at Chirirbandar

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, June 14: A local leader of Juba League was hacked to death in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The incident took place at Amtali Bazar in the upazila at around 1am.
Deceased Majedur Rahman, 26, was the joint general secretary of Sheikhpura Union Unit of Juba League. He was the son of Azimul Haque, a resident of No. 8 Railghunti area in Nishchintapur Village under Sheikhpura Union.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar Police Station Bazlur Rashid said seven to eight miscreants attacked on Majedur at Amtali Bazar at around 1am, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the Juba League leader severely injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. The on-duty doctor of the hospital declared him dead on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers seized five motorcycles from the scene. Of those, one belonged to Majedur.
The OC said legal steps will be taken after getting written complaint from the deceased's family members.


