Voter list update programme launched in Bogura, Rajshahi

Voter List Update Programme-2022 has been launched in two districts- Bogura and Rajshahi, in two days.

BOGURA: Registration of 'voter list update programme with photo' was launched in the district on Sunday.

The programme was started in Sadar, Sariakandi and Dupchanchia upazilas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest at the inaugural programme held on Bogura Central High School premises in the town.

Senior Election Officer Humayun Kabir presided over the programme.

Bogura Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Samar Kumar Paul were present as special guests at the programme conducted by Sadar Upazila Election Officer ASM Zakir Hossain.

The registration programme will be conducted in 21 wards of the municipality till July 24 and in the unions of Sadar Upazila till August 21 at the initiative of Sadar Upazila Election Office.

Earlier, information was collected by going from house to house from May 20 to June 9.

RAJSHAHI: Voter List Update Programme-2022 was inaugurated in Boalia Upazila of the district on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Hosniganj Boys' Government Primary School premises in the upazila in the morning.

Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil was present at the programme as chief guest with Rajshahi Regional Election Officer Saiful Islam in the chair.













