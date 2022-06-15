Video
Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in districts

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister going on at Shahid Omar Faruk Auditorium in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

A workshop on 10 special innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in three districts- Pirojpur, Noakhali and Laxmipur, in two days.
PIROJPUR: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister was held in district on Tuesday.
Sadar Upazila administration organized the workshop at Shahid Omar Faruk Auditorium in the town in the morning.
Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman inaugurated the programme as chief guest while Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed was in the chair.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Nasima Akhter attended the programme as special guest.  
A total of 50 participants including government officials, public representatives, freedom fighters, journalists, teachers, NGO activists and religious leaders took part in it.    
NOAKHALI: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Sonaimuri Upazila administration arranged the programme in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.
Noakhali Additional DC (ADC) Milton Roy was present as chief guest while Sonaimuri UNO Ismail Hossain presided over the workshop.
Sonaimuri Municipality Mayor Nurul Huq Chowdhury, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Afam Babul Babu and and its Vice-president Mahfuzur Rahman Bahar, among others, also spoke at the programme.
Officials the upazila administration, leading personalities of political and social organizations, chairmen of 10 unions of the upazila and local journalists, among others, were also present at that time.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Raipur Upazila administration arranged the programme in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.
Laxmipur DC Debashish Chowdhury virtually attended the programme as chief guest while Raipur UNO Anjan Das was in the chair.
ADC Meher Negar, Raipur Upazila Parishad Chairman Mmunur Rshid, Raipur Municipality Mayor Rubel Bhat, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rasel Iqbal, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Majeda Begum, journalists and government officials, among others, were also present at the programme.


