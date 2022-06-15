Video
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:29 AM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two in Thakurgaon, B’baria

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and B'baria, on Monday.
THAKURGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin Islam, 27, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Uttar Mandal Para Village under Nargun Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam said thunderbolt struck on Al Amin in the afternoon while he was cutting grass in a field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Thakurgaon Sadar PS in this connection, the OC added.
Nargun Union Parishad Chairman Serekul Islam confirmed the incident.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Shah Poran, 35, son of late Mia Chand Sawdagar, a resident of Jaforpur Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, police said thunderbolt struck on Shah Poran in the afternoon when he was going outside in the rain to bring his cows to home, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued him and took to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Nabinagar PS OC Noore Alam confirmed the         incident.


