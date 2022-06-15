Seven found dead in six districts

Seven people including two women and a monk have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Moulvibazar, Bogura, Naogaon, Bandarban, Cox's Bazar and Khagrachhari, in four days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The body of a HSC examinee was recovered from the Hakaluki Haor in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday night after six hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Tanim Siddiquee, 20, son of Tajul Mia, a resident of Itakhola Village under Baramchal Union in the upazila. He was a HSC examinee from Bhatera School and College in the area this year.

Police and local sources said a boat was capsized in the Hakaluki Haor in Bhatera Shahmir area at around 4pm on Monday. Tanim went missing in the haor at that time.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the haor at around 10pm after conducting a long search.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Binoy Bhushan Roy confirmed the incident.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the OC added.

BOGURA: Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in Shibganj and Adamdighi upazilas of the district in three days.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered from the Karatoya River in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Gouri Mohanta, 90, wife of Yogeshwar Mohanta, a resident of Anchlai Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Gouri went missing in the river in Kamarpara Kachari Bazar area of Anchlai Village on Saturday noon while she was bathing in it.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Gouri floating in the river in Alokdia area under Rainagar Union on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged.

Sub-Inspector of Shibganj PS Rumman Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a cropland in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Khaja Pramanik, 60, son of Dhalu Pramanik, a resident of Mahicharan Village in Sonatala Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Khaja Pramanik went out of the house about 15 days back due to a family feud.

However, locals spotted his body lying in a cropland in Koyetpara area under Santahar Union in Adamdighi Upazila at around 8pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Police said the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Fatema, 25, was the wife of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Dighipara Shahapukur Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila.

Local Ward Member Shahidul Islam said the deceased's husband Mostafizur Rahman, 40, son of Akbar Ali, lived in Dhaka for work purpose for the last four years. He suddenly came to his village home on Sunday morning.

However, the strangled body of Fatema was found in the house at noon. At that time, no one was at home.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It is assumed that Mostafizur Rahman might have strangled his wife.

However, the law enforcers arrested Mostafizur and his parents Akbar Ali and Julekha Begum for questioning in this regard.

Porsha PS OC Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BANDARBAN: Police recovered the body of a monk from a Buddhist Bihar in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nanda Bangsa Mahath, 73, hailed from Royangchhari Upazila in the district. He was the principal of a Buddhist Bihar at Minjhiri Para in Kuhalang Union of Sadar Upazila.

Kuhalang Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mangpu Marma said the hanging body of Nanda Bangsa was found in the bihar in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP chairman added.

Bandarban Sadar PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Armed Police Battalion (APBn) recovered the body of a man from a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Samin, 32, a resident of Madhuchhara Block C under Camp No. 4 at Kutupalang in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of APBn recovered his body with tied up its hands and legs from the camp at around 12:30am and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the body severed with its head from Dighinala Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 50, son of late Safi Ullah, a resident of Purba Hajachhara Village in the upazila. He was a shop owner by profession.

Police sources said Jahangir Alam had been missing since Thursday night.

Locals spotted his body severed with its head lying in Debar Par area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, but could not find its severed head.

The deceased's wife Khadiza Bibi, 35, said her husband worked in a shop owned by Uddin before. As Uddin refused to increase his salary, an altercation took place in between the owner and employee. As a sequel to it, Jahangir left the job and set up a shop by his own about nine months back.

Merung Police Outpost In-Charge Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find out the lost head of the body.











