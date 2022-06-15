Two clinics sealed off in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, June 14: A mobile court here on Sunday conducted a drive against illegal clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres in Boakhali Upazila of the district and sealed off two clinics.

Boalkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Tahmina Akhtar conducted the drive in the afternoon.

UNO Tahmina Akhtar said Metro Clinical Pathology in Chowdhury Hat area under Boalkhali Municipality and Health Point Diagnostic and Consultation Centre in Jotpukur Par area in the upazila were sealed off during the operation as there were no valid documents of pathology management and approval of the concerned authorities.











