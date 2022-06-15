NEWS

A research cooperation signing between Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and Dhaka WASA was held on Tuesday at 3:00pm in the meeting room of BCSIR in the capital. Chairman of BCSIR Prof Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as Chief guest. photo: observerVice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed speaks at an inauguration ceremony of the first trimester screening for chromosomal anomaly. Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, FetoMaternal Medicine, Radiology Imaging and Laboratory Medicine of BSMMU jointly launched the screening on Tuesday. photo: observerChittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar speaks at a seminar titled 'Information Seminar on USA Higher Education and Exchange Programme Opportunities' at CU on Tuesday. photo: observer