Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:27 AM
CIS provides 3m aid support to Sri Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Observer Desk

Community Initiative Society (CIS) has handed over important emergency medicine priced approximately LKR 3 million to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Sri Lanka through A-PAD Sri Lanka on June 13, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.  
The aid will be used in critical health condition to stave off diseases. During this medicine handover ceremony Firzan Hashim, Country Director, A-PAD Sri Lanka, Chief Operating Officer (COO), A-PAD, important personnel from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Sri Lanka and Ronjit Halder, Shahadat Hossain, Hashi Chakma, Dr Md Fuadul Islam, Limon Dutta and Dr Munjarin Awal were present as CIS and A-PAD Bangladesh representative.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Sri Lanka gave thanks and expressed gratitude to CIS, A-PAD Bangladesh and A-PAD Sri Lanka for the outstanding support for the people of Sri Lanka. This warm contribution reflects the close bonds of friendship as well as the good will between the peoples of two countries. Community Initiative Society (CIS) is a non-governmental, community-based, self financed, International Humanitarian organization. The organization formed in 2014.
CIS is registered with Joint Stock Company and NGO Affairs Bureau of Bangladesh. Since inception, CIS is supporting human rights, social empowerment, disaster preparedness, mitigation, disaster risk reduction, climate change, health risk management, capacity building, and relief activities that reduce the impact of disasters upon countries and communities for the low-income underprivileged people. CIS is a partner of Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) and Asian Disaster Reduction & Response Network (ADRRN).


