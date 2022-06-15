Tunisia eye WC knock-out round after beating Japan

OSAKA, JUNE 14: Tunisia head coach Jalel Kadri believes his side can reach the World Cup knock-out round for the first time in six attempts after pulling off an impressive 3-0 win over Japan on Tuesday.

The North Africans have never made it past the group stage of a World Cup but Kadri thinks this could be their year after second-half goals from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ferjani Sassi and Issam Jebali saw off Japan in Osaka.

Tunisia also beat Chile 2-0 in Kobe last Friday and Kadri thinks they are building momentum before taking on holders France, Denmark and Australia in Qatar later this year.

"Our aim was to get to the World Cup, but now that we have achieved that we want to get to the knock-out round for the first time -- that's our goal," said the 50-year-old.

"We have France, Denmark and Australia in our group and that will be very difficult, but we want to make our dream come true and get through to the knock-out round at the sixth time of asking."

Tunisia made Japan pay for a profligate first half when Romdhane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 55th minute.

A defensive slip-up from Japan let in Sassi for the second goal in the 76th minute, before substitute Jebali rounded off a productive night for the visitors with a break-away goal in injury time. -AFP

















