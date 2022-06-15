Video
Yasir ruled out of West Indies test series

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh middle order batter Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi was ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, the BCB confirmed on Tuesday.
Yasir had suffered a back injury on Day 1 of the three-day practice match against the Cricket West Indies President's XI at Antigua on June 10. A subsequent MRI scan has revealed Discogenic Back Pain on the Lumbar spine.
Bangladesh, however, drew that practice game but the players were satisfied with the practice ahead of the Test series.
"Recovery from such injuries take about two to three weeks time. Therefore, he will not be available for the Test Series," national team physio Bayjedul Islam said through a video message sent by the BCB.
The first Test against the West Indies start in Antigua on  June 16 while the second Test begins on  June 24 in St Lucia.
It was a huge blow for Bangladesh, considering that Yasir was a direct replacement of Mushfiqur Rahim who skipped the tour for performing Hajj.
Yasir so far played five Tests and scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50.     -BSS


