Create conditions conducive to Rohingyas return

The government has urged the international community and UN to create the conditions conducive in the Rakhine State of Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation, for the return of this population, in dignity, to their homes.

"Efforts on the Bangladesh side alone will not bring about any lasting solution to the problem the most desired, durable solution and the aspiration of Rohingyas themselves," said Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima, according to the Foreign Ministry release.

She was addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on June 13 following the briefing by Dr Noeleen Heyzer, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Myanmar.

Ambassador Fatima urged all countries for cooperation towards the ongoing accountability mechanisms for Rohingya justice, and called upon the Special Envoy to continue her engagement with the ASEAN members and other regional countries in securing a sustained political solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis.

She called upon Heyzer to work towards an early implementation of the bilateral return arrangements.