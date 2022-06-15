Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD Permanent Rep Rabab Fatima urges UN

Create conditions conducive to Rohingyas return

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has urged the international community and UN to create the conditions conducive in the Rakhine State of Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation, for the return of this population, in dignity, to their homes.
"Efforts on the Bangladesh side alone will not bring about any lasting solution to the problem the most desired, durable solution and the aspiration of Rohingyas themselves," said Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima, according to the Foreign Ministry release.
 She was addressing the UN General Assembly in New York  on June 13 following the briefing by Dr Noeleen Heyzer, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Myanmar.
Ambassador Fatima urged all countries for cooperation towards the ongoing accountability mechanisms for Rohingya justice, and called upon the Special Envoy to continue her engagement with the ASEAN members and other regional countries in securing a sustained political solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis.
She called upon Heyzer to work towards an early implementation of the bilateral return arrangements.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Create conditions conducive to Rohingyas return
Three to die for killing businessman
Kadam, a flower of the monsoon, heralds the beginning of Bangla month of Ashar
HC rules to build Shaheed Minars on Central design
Minister fears C-19 infection will keep rising
Nur sued under DSA by ex-leader of CU BCL unit
Army Chief inaugurates IPAMS website, logo
No alternative to budget revision in IT sector: Business Community


Latest News
Russia blacklists 49 Britons, including journalists
Opposition MPs criticise, treasury benches laud budget
ADB provides $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Tokyo to explore possibility of FTA
Dhaka stresses on early Rohingya repatriation
Cumilla City Corporation elections Wednesday
HC asks for update on graft case against AB Bank officials
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh coming home empty-handed
EC to sit with political parties on EVM from June 19
Man electrocuted in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Padma bridge: A glorious addition to our history
A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete
We need heavy weapons to end the war: Zelensky
BSCCM gets new body
Bangladesh Labour Party brings out a procession from in front of the National Press Club
Climate change and environmental justice
Not Bangladesh, Malaysia under pressure: Javier Fernandez
30,000 marooned, croplands submerged
Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda
Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft