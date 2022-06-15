Video
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:26 AM
Home Back Page

Three to die for killing businessman

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court sentenced three people to death and six others to life term imprisonment for the killing businessman Md Ujjal Mia in Mymensingh nearly nine years ago.
Judge Monir Kamal of Dhaka Speedy Tribunal-3 delivered the judgement   on Tuesday. The court also fined Tk 20,000 on each of the convicts. Three other suspects in the case have been acquitted, while another died during the proceedings. According to the case statement, the accused attacked Ujjal Miah of Batihala village of Dhobaura upazila, over land dispute while the victim was returning from the annual Dolayatra Mela on a motorcycle on March 27 in 2013 at around 9 pm, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, Ujjal was taken to Dhobaura Hospital and later shifted to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) where doctors declared him dead. In this connection, Ujjwal's elder brother Kudrat Ali filed a murder case with Dhobaura Police Station. After the verdict, the defence team said they would challenge the convictions in the High Court.







« PreviousNext »

