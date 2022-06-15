HC rules to build Shaheed Minars on Central design

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking government to explain why it should not be directed to formulate specific policies regarding the construction of Shaheed Minars across the country at a same nature at home and abroad in accordance with the structure of the Central Shaheed Minar.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil asked the Cultural Secretary to reply to the rule within four weeks. Advocate Shahidul Islam Milon appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing on the petition.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Shahidul Islam Milon earlier had filed the writ petition with the HC as the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking its directive to formulate specific policies for the construction of Shaheed Minars of the same nature at home and abroad in line with the portrait or structure of the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.













