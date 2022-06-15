Video
Minister fears C-19 infection will keep rising

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the infection rate of coronavirus which was below one per cent last month, has now risen to two per cent. If the infection continues to spread like this, the hospitals will be full of patients again, there will be no space.
Zahid Maleque made the remark while addressing a function at icddr,b Auditorium in Mohakhali on Tuesday.
The Health Minister said, "Coronavirus has increased in different countries, from where the infected patients are entering Bangladesh. If the infection will increase too much in other countries, it will increase in our country too."
"We brought the corona infection under control but infection rate is surging again. In the last one month, the infection rate in the country was 0.6 per cent, now it has risen to 2 per cent. Whereas daily 30-35 patients were being identified, now it has increased to 130-150. We're afraid if the test is extended now, the number of infections will increase," he added.
"The good news for us is that almost all hospitals now have not more than 20 patients but the way we are moving carelessly, it will not take long for the number of patients to increase in the hospital. We need to be more careful. People should follow the hygiene rules."
Regarding Monkeypox, the Health Minister said, "Monkeypox has been found in some countries. Not yet found in our country. Everyone at the airports is on alert. If they see anyone with any symptoms, they will take necessary action."
Zahid Maleque further said, "Research for the health sector is very important. We are working to take the health system of the country to advanced level and to modernise the medical system. We've taken many plans and are implementing them. This is an ongoing process."
At the ceremony, 10 women were given research awards for their research on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Each of them will be given Tk 35 lakh. Regarding the award, the Health Minister said, "Women are moving forward. Most of the students in medical colleges are women. Eighty per cent of those who have applied for the award are women."
However, the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam, icddr,b Executive Director Tahmid Ahmed, scientist Ferdousi Qadri and others were also present at the ceremony.


