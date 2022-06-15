Video
Army Chief inaugurates IPAMS website, logo

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed unveils the logo and inaugurates the website of the 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) with senior officers of the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific Command at Army Multipurpose Complex in the capital on Tuesday. photo : ispr

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed unveiled and inaugurated the logo and the website of the 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday.
Senior Army officers and members of USARPAC were present in the programme.
The 46th IPAMS will be held in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar on 12-15 September next under the joint management of Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific (USARPAC), says an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate media release on Tuesday.
A three-day medium level coordination meeting was held between the members of US Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the members of Bangladesh Army from 12 June on the occasion of the seminar.
The medium level coordination meeting has been discussed various issues for cooperation, sympathy, and joint efforts together among the United States Army and the Indo-Pacific Army and also for greater interest to the region and the conference is held annually every year to determine the appropriate course of action.
This year, the Bangladesh Army will host this global conference for the third time.
This time the theme of the conference is fixed considering the recent important security issues of the army of Allied countries. The theme is "Possibilities and Adversities for Maintaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region"
In the current Corona situation, the international conference on such a big issue in the international arena is undoubtedly a bold initiative for the Bangladesh Army. Bilateral relations between the two countries will be strengthened through the professional communication between the armies of Bangladesh and the United States Army alongside the development of the overall relationship.
The conference will be attended by senior military officials, including the army chiefs of more than 30 countries in the Indo-Pacific region. This will brighten the image of the country and the quality of professionalism of the army will be revealed in the international arena.    -UNB


