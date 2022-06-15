No alternative to budget revision in IT sector: Business Community

Business people in the IT and ITES sector feel that there is no alternative to budget revision to keep the sector tax-free, as the internet, hardware and software technology logistics are the main elements of building Smart Bangladesh.

Besides, they have called on Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to include the internet in ITES withdraw 15 percent tax rate on laptops, printers and toners and keep ITES exempt from all taxes till 2030. The demand was made at a joint press conference at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Auditorium of the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon.

They said that when it comes to the budget, none of the organization's proposals has been accepted. However, noting that digital currency and banking have raised hopes, the leaders called for a review of the budget to prioritize their proposals for building a smart Bangladesh.

BASIS Vice President Abu Dawood Khan, ISPAB President Imdadul Haque, BACCO President Wahid Sharif, e-Cab President Shami Kaiser and BCS Director Zahirul Islam addressed the press conference conducted by Bangladesh Computer Samity President Engr Subrata Sarker

Among them, BCS director and Smart Technologies, Managing Director Zahirul Islam suggested indirect increase in dollars directly hampers education and trade of young manpower besides slapping 15 percent tax on laptops, printers and toners will hamper further development.

BASIS Vice President Abu Dawood Khan said the long-term benefits would be reaped if the government provided special incentives for industry internships to build medium-sized entrepreneurs and technology skilled workers to offset the impact of Covid. He said the proposals they have made are in the interest of implementing Smart Bangladesh and hoped that those be taken into account in the revised budget.

Speaking at a joint press conference on the issue of bringing training institutes under 27 per cent tax- VAT in the budget, Bacco President Wahid Sharif said it was an obstacle to skill development. This will hinder quality training. That is why skill development should have the same tax-VAT as college-university. In order to develop entrepreneurial culture, 5 percent VAT like AIT should also be lifted. If this is not done then the development of outsourcing will not happen. It will hinder industry growth.

ISPAB President Imdadul Haque expressed surprise that despite the Prime Minister's directive, the budget did not include internet services but created more pressure, adding that we must pay taxes to increase the government's revenue. But they have be given time. If the 10 percent advance income tax is deducted on those who do not get 10 percent profit, then the business will fall.











