CUET suspends classes, exams over BCL clashes  

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 14: The Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) has suspended undergraduate classes and exams in the wake of violent clashes between the leaders and activists of two Chhatra League factions and the disruption of bus service at the campus over the past few days.

"Undergraduate classes and exams have been suspended due to clashes that occurred at the university over the last few days. Male and female students have been given different times to leave residential halls. Postgraduate classes and exams will continue according to the schedule," CUET Students Welfare Director Prof Md Rezaul Karim said on Tuesday.

A notice announced the suspension of undergraduate classes and exams and closed residential halls from Jun 14 to Jul 17. Male students have been told to leave the halls by 5pm on Tuesday while the female students have been given time until 10am on Wednesday.

-bdnews24.com














