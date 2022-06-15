Momen urges U Chan to expedite verification of Rohingyas for repatriation

Bangladesh wants to start the repatriation of displaced people of Rakhine State temporarily sheltered in the country as soon as possible.

Seeking Myanmar's support in this regard, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has urged his Myanmar counterpart U Chan Aye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar to start the verification related problems as soon as possible, a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday night.

Momen made the request to U Chan at the fifth meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on the Repatriation of displaced people of Rakhine State temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh to Myanmar held virtually on Tuesday. During the meeting, Bangladesh stressed on the need for early commencement of repatriation to lessen the colossal burden of hosting the displaced people, expeditious verification of eligibility for return, and security, livelihood and wellbeing of the returnees, the release said.

However, both sides agreed to work on addressing verification related problems and holding regular meetings of the JWG and Technical Working Group for early commencement of repatriation

The JWG held substantive discussions on all issues related to voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the displaced people to their homeland, the release said.











