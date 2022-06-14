BANKING EVENTS

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar and Managing Director of Bengal Wellbeing Ltd Ashfaria Khair signing a deal on behalf of their organizations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony recently. Under this arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy special discount at Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image, a fitness training studio of Bengal Wellbeing Limited. photo: BankBangladesh Bank Executive Director of Department of Off-Site Supervision Mohammed Ahmed Ali (Chief Guest), Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors Syed Nowsher Ali, Shahed Sekander, Sayed Abul Hashem an Chief Risk Officer Khondaker Rahimuzzaman pose at day-long workshop on 'Risk Management in Banks' organised by Premier Bank Ltd in the city recently. photo: Bank