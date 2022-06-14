IFIC Bank inks deal with UNISOFT Systems Ltd

Video
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022
BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

UNISOFT Systems Ltd, a concern of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd., concluded a collection and recovery management solutions software agreement with IFIC Bank, the country's leading private financial institution.
Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. and Abu Mostofa Chowdhury Sujon, Director were present on behalf of UNISOFT at the signing ceremony held at IFIC Bank's head office in Motijheel recently, says a press release.
On the other hand, IFIC Bank was represented by Deputy Managing Director and Head of Business Md. Nurul Hasnat, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer Shah Md. Moinuddin, Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Operations and Information Technology Md. Monitur Rahman, other Senior officials including Head of HR Management AKRM Mostafa Kamal. Under the agreement, UNISOFT Systems Limited will provide 'Collection and Recovery Management Solutions' (CRMS) software to all branches of IFIC Bank.
Commenting on the agreement, Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. and UNISOFT Systems Limited said, "IFIC Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in the country. We are really happy to have an agreement with such a reputed organization. We hope that our UNISOFT team will successfully complete this project and set a great example for the country's software sector."


