

AIBL sponsors Tk 2cr for trade fair organised by CMCCI

Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handed over the sponsorship cheque to Vice Chairman of CMCCI A M Mahbub Chowdhury at Al-Arafah Tower on Monday, says a press release. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury was present in the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, M M Saiful Islam and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed were also present at the event.



Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has become the Title Sponsor of the International Trade Fair organized by Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CMCCI).Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handed over the sponsorship cheque to Vice Chairman of CMCCI A M Mahbub Chowdhury at Al-Arafah Tower on Monday, says a press release. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury was present in the occasion.Among others, Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, M M Saiful Islam and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed were also present at the event.