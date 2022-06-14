Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign

Enabling customers with a golden opportunity to grab authentic and top-quality electronic products at a convenient price range, country's leading online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://daraz.com.bd) is set to launch its signature Electronics Week Campaign once again.

Customers can upgrade their digital lifestyle experiences through purchasing latest laptops, smartphones, smart gadgets and variety of other electronic appliances under the campaign that is going to run from June 15 (Wednesday) to June 21, next, says a press release.

The pace of modern day lives naturally require individuals to frequently access and switch between smart electronic devices like smartphone, laptop, smart watch, tab, audio devices and many other gadgets.

Hence, upgrading these devices can potentially upgrade our lifestyles by impressive margins, too! With Daraz's Electronics Week Campaign, the chance has come for all the tech-lovers and gadget geeks to upgrade to their next chapter of digital discovery.

Before the clock hits for the campaign, Daraz is also offering Add to cart giveaways, New user gifts, amazing voucher discounts, Review & Win contest and other exciting offers starting from June 12.

A range of Mega Deals, Hot Deals and Brand Flash Sales along with discount vouchers, Double Taka Voucher and Daraz Live offers await the interested customers during the campaign. Extra discount and cashbacks can also be availed by making online payments through bank and MFS partners. To collect vouchers and to add preferred product in one's cart interested clients may visit: https://pages.daraz.com.bd/wow/gcp/daraz/megascenario/bd/bd-electronics-week-2022/electronics-week-teasing



