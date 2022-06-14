Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MUMBAI, June 13: The Indian rupee plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday, ahead of an expected US interest rate hike this week aimed at fighting surging inflation.
The rupee hit 78.2825 per dollar for the first time as a forecast-beating US inflation report on Friday heightened prospects for a further tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Sensex Index slid as much as 2.1 percent as foreigners took out about $24 billion from local stocks, Bloomberg News reported.
The Indian currency has been weighed down by rising oil prices, a more aggressive Fed and by capital outflows in emerging markets as foreign investors turn risk-averse.
Central banks have adopted more hawkish policies in recent months, including in India, with the Reserve Bank hiking borrowing costs by 50 basis points last week for the second time in as many months.
The RBI earlier announced an out-of-cycle 0.4 percent rate rise in May.
India's central bank has also been selling off foreign currency to stabilise the currency.
Inflation has also jumped in India owing the fallout from the Ukraine war, overshooting the central bank's two-to-six percent target range from January to April.
It hit an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April, fanned by a spike in food and fuel costs.
In May, the government banned exports of wheat, with yields already hit by a heatwave, to rein in prices.
Sugar exports were also capped to safeguard supplies, while the government cut duties on fuel and edible oils.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank inks deal with UNISOFT Systems Ltd
AIBL sponsors Tk 2cr for trade fair organised by CMCCI
Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign
Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on global inflation
Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains
BD among top 10 fruit producing countries


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
NSU holds discussion session on its research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft