Stocks fall for 2nd running day on global inflation

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday, following the announcement of the proposed national budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

The indices declined as the dominant small investors continued to sell off their shares after being worried at the upward inflation at home and abroad, due to raging Ukraine war.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, dropped 39 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 6,391, while DS-30, the blue-chip index, and DSES, the Shariah-based index, fell by 17 points and 8 points respectively, at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE, however, rose to Tk 798 crore, up from the previous day's Tk 636 crore. At the DSE, 84 stocks up, 253 down and 42 remained unchanged.

At the CSE, the CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, edged down 101 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 18,789. Among the 291 stocks traded, 69 rose, 190 fell and 32 remained the same.

