Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains



Ekram Hossain

Apparel makers are also facing troubles in continuing their factory operation maintaining all expenditures as most buyers are unwilling to pay the price compared to increase in production cost.

Talking with this correspondent, Director of AZ Group Ekram Hossain, a dynamic leadership in this sector, stated that the present situation of the garments industry is really challenging.

Ekram Hossain said in 2022, Bangladesh's RMG sector achieved a great rebound in terms of exports after a rather memorable and rollercoaster 2020-2021. It is because global demand for apparel is rising sharply, as evidenced by a sharp rebound in clothing retail sales in the United States and Europe.

About the current challenges in this sector, he said despite the fact that number of orders has increased, RMG producers are having difficulties recovering operating costs due to a sharp rise in cotton prices, which is driving up production costs and reducing profitability.

Furthermore, buyers are unwilling to pay the price compared to the cost increase, he added. He said his factory is focusing on product diversification as a sustainable knit and woven clothing maker in response to market developments.

"We make a wide range of products, including denims, basic pants, shorts, jackets, outerwear, swim shorts, casual wear, and various top and bottom items, because the market is so aggressive and competitive.

It's difficult to thrive on just one product, so working on numerous items is crucial. We are also working with a number of renowned brands from the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia," he said.

He said "As a second-generation entrepreneur, I've got access to my father's wisdom accumulated over decades of ardent experience; I began my career from merchandising section, which helped me to learn, inventory management, sample section, cutting, production, and finishing units."

"The younger generation should concentrate on developing technical abilities. To begin, as a second generation owner, I believe it is important to understand the production environment. Being young it's normal that we want to make radical changes, but it will be tough for individuals in the sector to adapt who has been working in the industry for more than two decades.

It is significant to understand the people's pulse and then make some modifications in the ongoing system," he added. About the long-term strategy of AZ Group, he stated, "My long-term goal is to boost production in our existing units, which is already underway, as well as to establish a new environmentally friendly green factory.

In addition, we intend to focus on R&D in order to meet the needs of our customers. Another strategy is to employ ERP software to automate processes," he said.



