Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Ekram Hossain

Ekram Hossain

Though country's Readymade Garments (RMG) sector achieved a great rebound in terms of exports in 2022, after a rather memorable and rollercoaster 2020-2021, RMG producers are having difficulties now to cover their operating costs due to a sharp rise in cotton prices driving up production costs and impacting profitability.
Apparel makers are also facing troubles in continuing their factory operation maintaining all expenditures as most buyers are unwilling to pay the price compared to increase in production cost.
Talking with this correspondent, Director of AZ Group Ekram Hossain, a dynamic leadership in this sector, stated that the present situation of the garments industry is really challenging.
Ekram Hossain said in 2022, Bangladesh's RMG sector achieved a great rebound in terms of exports after a rather memorable and rollercoaster 2020-2021. It is because global demand for apparel is rising sharply, as evidenced by a sharp rebound in clothing retail sales in the United States and Europe.
About the current challenges in this sector, he said despite the fact that number of orders has increased, RMG producers are having difficulties recovering operating costs due to a sharp rise in cotton prices, which is driving up production costs and reducing profitability.
Furthermore, buyers are unwilling to pay the price compared to the cost increase, he added. He said his factory is focusing on product diversification as a sustainable knit and woven clothing maker in response to market developments.
"We make a wide range of products, including denims, basic pants, shorts, jackets, outerwear, swim shorts, casual wear, and various top and bottom items, because the market is so aggressive and competitive.
It's difficult to thrive on just one product, so working on numerous items is crucial. We are also working with a number of renowned brands from the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia," he said.
He said "As a second-generation entrepreneur, I've got access to my father's wisdom accumulated over decades of ardent experience; I began my career from merchandising section, which helped me to learn, inventory management, sample section, cutting, production, and finishing units."
"The younger generation should concentrate on developing technical abilities. To begin, as a second generation owner, I believe it is important to understand the production environment. Being young it's normal that we want to make radical changes, but it will be tough for individuals in the sector to adapt who has been working in the industry for more than two decades.
It is significant to understand the people's pulse and then make some modifications in the ongoing system," he added. About the long-term strategy of AZ Group, he stated, "My long-term goal is to boost production in our existing units, which is already underway, as well as to establish a new environmentally friendly green factory.
In addition, we intend to focus on R&D in order to meet the needs of our customers. Another strategy is to employ ERP software to automate processes," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank inks deal with UNISOFT Systems Ltd
AIBL sponsors Tk 2cr for trade fair organised by CMCCI
Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign
Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on global inflation
Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains
BD among top 10 fruit producing countries


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
NSU holds discussion session on its research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft