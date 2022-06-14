Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank supports symposium on nursing education

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank supports symposium on nursing education

Dhaka Bank supports symposium on nursing education

AYAT Education held 'Symposium on Nursing Education and Collaboration' at Westin Dhaka on Sunday.
The symposium, supported by the Dhaka Bank Limited, was organized in partnership with the Center for Global Health of Massachusetts General Hospital and Simmons University, USA, says a press release.
A great shortage of skilled nurses threatens Bangladesh's healthcare system. According to the latest health bulletin (2019) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, the country only has 3.06 nurses for every 10,000 population.
Providing quality nursing education also remains an unresolved issue due to a lack of specialized nursing education, shortage of qualified teaching staff, and unavailability of digital education and cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, there is a critical need for palliative care in Bangladesh, but the country doesnot have adequate facilities and manpower to cater to this demand.
The government alone cannot fulfill the gaps. Therefore, private enterprises need to come forward and work in tandem with the government to take forward palliative care and quality nursing education in Bangladesh.
 "There is a lot that needs to be done to solve the healthcare issues in our country and it will not be possible for AYAT Education to reach those goals alone. Hence, I would like to appeal to our civil society to support the organization in their mission and work together to bridge the gaps. Dhaka Bank is proud to be a partner of AYAT Education and we hope to continue our support," said Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman, Dhaka Bank Ltd, during his speech on private sector collaboration in 'Dignifying Life' through palliative care and quality nursing.  
Against this backdrop, AYAT Education began the "Dignifying Life" project in 2018 with a national call to dignify nursing profession and address the rising need for quality nurses and palliative care services in Bangladesh.
The project aims to bring about a systemic change by capacity development of doctors and nurses; increasing awareness among the general public including youth; and exchanging knowledge among national and international health experts.
So far, AYAT Education has trained close to 500 nurses in the 'End-of-Life-Care (ELNEC)' certificate program in partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, trained 220 doctors on palliative care management, and organized two roundtables with public, private, and civil society representatives to discuss the policy issues in Bangladesh. The success of our advocacy campaign convinced the Government of Bangladesh to establish palliative care units in all eight divisions across the country.
As a part of the Dignifying Life program, the symposium discussed and explored the opportunities for collaboration in providing quality nursing education, especially with the help of technologies like simulation lab. Chief guest, Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Bangladesh Government, said, "Artificial Intelligence is our future, and a simulation lab will thus be a great fit.
However, I will encourage investment of resources to capacity development so that advanced technologies can be properly utilized." The event was also graced by the presence ofHelen LaFave, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, Dhaka, and Dr. Rubana Huq, Vice-chancellor, Asian University for Women, Yasir Zaman, CEO, Grameen Phone Ltd., Dr. Anne-Marie Barron, Professor Emerita, Simmons University, and Nusrat Aman, CEO, AYAT Education.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank inks deal with UNISOFT Systems Ltd
AIBL sponsors Tk 2cr for trade fair organised by CMCCI
Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign
Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on global inflation
Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains
BD among top 10 fruit producing countries


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
NSU holds discussion session on its research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft