

Minister MyOne Group celebrates 20th founding anniversary

From this e-commerce platform of the Minister, customers will be able to purchase all kinds of domestic and foreign, expensive and cheap electronic, electronics and home appliance products of all brands including ensuring quality product delivery in fast time, says a press release.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP was present as the chief guest at the function presided over by Chairman Group of Ministers and Vice President of FBCCI, MA Razzak Khan Raj.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP; State Minister for Youth and Sports, Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel MP; Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Atiqul Islam; former President of FBCCI, Sheikh Fazle Fahim were present as the special guests.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, DMP commissioner, Md Shafiqul Islam BPM; Additional IGP, Mohammad Ali Mia BPM, PPM; Additional IG, Md Shahbuddin Khan BPM; Managing Director of the Minister Group, Dilruba Tanu; and Chairman and MD of various banks, political and business personalities and senior officials of the Minister Group were also present at the event.

Congratulating Minister MyOne Group on its 20th anniversary celebrations, Salman F Rahman said: "The Company, which started with black and white television in 2002, is now making various electronics products. In the 2022-2023 budget, the government of Bangladesh has emphasized on domestic products. Tariffs have also been fixed on imports of luxury goods so that we don't lean towards importing foreign goods. At this time domestic brands like Minister are meeting the demand of the country with our domestic products. Our traders will go further if there is a favorable investment environment in the world in the field of industry. We sincerely thank the organization for its goal of exporting domestic products to the world by meeting the needs of the Minister Group."

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said: "I hope that the dream and conviction of Minister MyOne Group to conquer the world will be acquired in the next 20 years. At present, 130 million people in the country are connected to the Internet, and in 13 years the country's electronics industry has reached in 3.5 billion USD. All those contribution has come from the domestic electronics industries. Minister MyOne Group will also play a leading role in shaping the future of developed countries. Also recently, the Minister Hi-Tech Park will be declared as a private Hi-Tech Park."

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Atiqul Islam said, "The electronics industry cannot be suppressed in the same way as the country's garment industry couldn't be suppressed. Minister MyOne Group is moving forward with that idea. Besides playing sports for the youth, the Minister group is also working to take the young generation forward."

"We have launched this e-commerce 'e-Raj' service with quality products from the Minister for the purpose of providing good products to the customers in an easy, hassle-free and fast manner.

State Minister for Youth and Sports, Md Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, FBCCI's former President Sheikh Fazle Fahim also spoke.





















