

Online certificate course on business data held

Monowar Hossain, Vice President, Dhaka Chamber, graced the programme as the Chief Guest. He provided his valuable insights regarding the importance of business data analysis and financial forecasting. He said, the course aims at providing a framework for business data analysis and financial forecasting using financial statements data using MS Excel. It also focuses on business data analysis and forecasting tools and explains how financial analysis can create value in well-functioning markets. In doing so, MS Excel module will cover the basic to advance financial modeling tools and techniques and later part will be focus on the business analysis and financial forecasting tools and techniques to make better analysis of businesses.

He concluded his speech by thanking Daffodil International University (DIU) for offering such a timely and demand-driven course jointly with DCCI Business Institute (DBI). He also declared the grant opening of the 3 month long Online Certificate Course on 'Business Data Analysis & Financial Forecasting'.

Md. Joynal Abdin, Executive Secretary, Dhaka Chamber, Md. Kamruzzaman, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, DIU, Ms. Tamanna Sultana, Joint Executive Secretary, DBI & Officials of DBI and participants of the course were present virtually on the occasion.















