

Energypac celebrates World Environment Day

This year's theme for World Environment Day was "Only One Earth & Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature." The day was celebrated throughout the world, and the country through various events organized both officially and privately.

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, Energypac Power Generation Limited, said: "As an organization committed to environmental sustainability, Energypac Power Generation Limited has been working with utmost responsibility.

"We have carried out cleaning activities in the riverside areas of both our G Gas plants (Khulna's Pasur River and Narayanganj's Shitalakshya River) while also undertaking tree plantation programs within all our plants as efforts to contribute to maintaining a healthy environmental balance."

At the end of the program, all the officers and employees of the organization took part in a brief rally advocating environmental sustainability.







