Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salextra offers discount on Motorola Lifestyle products

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Business Desk

Big discount on Motorola lifestyle products offered by Salextra the national partner of Motorola. The campaign started with the name "Moto Tech Life Fest" and will continue till June. One can get up to 60% discounts on the offered products.
Those life style products are, Motorola Verve buds 100, Motorola Escape 220, Motorola Pace 115, Motorola Pace 145, Motorola Earbuds Sports, Motorola Earbuds 3, Motorola Pulse 120, and a Bluetooth speaker Sonic Boost 210.
Managing Director of Salextra Sakib Arafat said in his statement, as the original distributor of Motorola lifestyle products, we are trying to make more affordable of our products. That's why we are offering up to 60% discounts in this Tech Life Fest. Our consumer also gets 6 months official warranty to our all products. We are committed to provide the best products in affordable price to our customers.
Customer will also get 10% cash back offer who will pay from Nagad account. From this offer a customer can get up to 1,500 taka as cash back from their purchase. Further detail please visit the official website at www.salextra.com.bd.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank inks deal with UNISOFT Systems Ltd
AIBL sponsors Tk 2cr for trade fair organised by CMCCI
Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign
Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on global inflation
Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains
BD among top 10 fruit producing countries


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
NSU holds discussion session on its research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft