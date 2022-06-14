Salextra offers discount on Motorola Lifestyle products

Big discount on Motorola lifestyle products offered by Salextra the national partner of Motorola. The campaign started with the name "Moto Tech Life Fest" and will continue till June. One can get up to 60% discounts on the offered products.

Those life style products are, Motorola Verve buds 100, Motorola Escape 220, Motorola Pace 115, Motorola Pace 145, Motorola Earbuds Sports, Motorola Earbuds 3, Motorola Pulse 120, and a Bluetooth speaker Sonic Boost 210.

Managing Director of Salextra Sakib Arafat said in his statement, as the original distributor of Motorola lifestyle products, we are trying to make more affordable of our products. That's why we are offering up to 60% discounts in this Tech Life Fest. Our consumer also gets 6 months official warranty to our all products. We are committed to provide the best products in affordable price to our customers.

Customer will also get 10% cash back offer who will pay from Nagad account. From this offer a customer can get up to 1,500 taka as cash back from their purchase. Further detail please visit the official website at www.salextra.com.bd.






















