Sony-Smart products now available at Jamuna Future Park

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:12 AM
Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Desk

The Smart Electronics Limited (Sony-Smart), a concern of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd and official distributor of Japanese Sony, has been expanding its' business in the country's electronics market with a motto to ensuring genuine product and service at a genuine price.
The company has opened a flagship showroom at the Jamuna Future Park, the largest shopping mall in Bangladesh. The showroom is located at the lower ground floor of the shopping mall (Shop#UA 009B), at the electronics zone and beside the centre court.
 During a recent visit in Dhaka, the President of RMDC, Sony South East Asia Atsushi Endo inaugurated the Sony-Smart flagship showroom by cutting a cake. The Managing Director of Smart Electronics Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam and Director Tanvir Hossain were present at the event.
The President of RMDC, Sony South East Asia Atsushi Endo also signed a commemoration as a prove that the showroom is a flagship showroom of Sony's official distributor. He also congratualate the Smart Electronics Limited for opening the flagship showroom as a part of ensuring genuine products and services at genuine prices and the highest satisfaction of clients.
Managing Director of Smart Electronics Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam said that, we as the official distributor of Sony, are very much committed to ensure the best cutomer satisfaction across the country.
He said, "Genuine Product at Genuine Price with Genuine Service and Genuine Care, is the core business mindset of Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART). That's why the Sony-lover should not purchase fake or refurbished products, while we are here with the genune one."
Officials from Sony International Ltd and Smart Electronics Limited, and journalists from media were also present at the event.


